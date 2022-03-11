Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Lowered to Market Perform at Itau BBA Securities

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

IFS opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.33. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $253.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

