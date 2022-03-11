inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) CEO Sells $11,086.50 in Stock

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 1,167 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $11,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,256. inTEST Co. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities analysts predict that inTEST Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131,412 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 173.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 68,397 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

