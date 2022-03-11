inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $23 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.95 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $9.62 on Friday. inTEST has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in inTEST in the second quarter valued at $691,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in inTEST by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in inTEST by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

