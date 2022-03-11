Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Intuit by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,092,000 after acquiring an additional 80,195 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Intuit by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $452.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $529.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.62.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

