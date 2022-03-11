Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Upgraded by Edward Jones to “Buy”

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on INTU. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.62.
Shares of INTU stock traded down $8.50 on Friday, hitting $443.87. The stock had a trading volume of 76,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $529.19 and its 200-day moving average is $575.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Intuit has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86.
In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after acquiring an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit (Get Rating)
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.