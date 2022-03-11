Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Upgraded by Edward Jones to “Buy”

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INTU. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.62.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $8.50 on Friday, hitting $443.87. The stock had a trading volume of 76,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $529.19 and its 200-day moving average is $575.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Intuit has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after acquiring an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

