Inventiva S.A. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.96) Per Share (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inventiva in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.96) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inventiva’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inventiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of IVA stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Inventiva by 14.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 437,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 257,034 shares during the last quarter.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

