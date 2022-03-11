Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 308.5% from the February 13th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. 318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,024. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $12.88.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (Get Rating)
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.