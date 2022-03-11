Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 308.5% from the February 13th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. 318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,024. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $12.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

