Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ADRE opened at $41.24 on Friday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after buying an additional 114,944 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

