Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Acquired by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,043 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,374,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,192,000 after buying an additional 641,004 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,395,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,585,000 after buying an additional 120,789 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,334,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after buying an additional 27,013 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,304,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 260,842 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.27. 1,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,059. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44.

