Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 435.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 509,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 414,602 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 831,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 391,025 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,326,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 924,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 365,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,283,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 358,984 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.14. 4,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,133. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50.

