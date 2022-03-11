Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,414 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $343,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $20.15 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $21.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.