Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of BSJS stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $26.54.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.
