Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BSJS stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $26.54.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSJS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 46,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.