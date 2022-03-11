Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Shares Acquired by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned about 9.00% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMM remained flat at $$25.30 during trading hours on Friday. 16,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,598. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%.

