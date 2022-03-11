Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.40

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 3150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 615,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

