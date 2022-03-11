Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 1,031.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,060 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management owned 0.32% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.03. 5,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,887. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39.

