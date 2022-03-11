Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 9.9% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Solitude Financial Services owned about 0.25% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $14,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000.

NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,457. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $146.74 and a 12-month high of $176.73.

