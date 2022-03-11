Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) by 122.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,048 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.59% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 275,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 260,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 186,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 84.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 44,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PICB stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

