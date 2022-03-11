Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the February 13th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KBWY opened at $24.67 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 292,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 17,752 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 20,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period.

