Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,384 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.47% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $690,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 161.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 80,806 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 397,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CLDT. TheStreet lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $691.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.88. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

