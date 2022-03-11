Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,234 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Crescent Point Energy worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 330,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,598,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPG opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

