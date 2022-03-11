Invesco Ltd. Takes $2.67 Million Position in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 294,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.03% of Apollo Endosurgery at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

APEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

