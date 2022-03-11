Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Down 63.0% in February

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $14.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 49,380 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,649,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

