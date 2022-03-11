Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 238.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $334.78 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $307.39 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.