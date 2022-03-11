Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,967 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 7.4% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $24,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $150.99. The company had a trading volume of 208,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,691. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $136.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.61.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.