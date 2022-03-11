Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.09

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.09 and traded as low as $50.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF shares last traded at $50.26, with a volume of 6,988 shares trading hands.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG)
