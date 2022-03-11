Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.76

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 68285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
