Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.76

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 68285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 49,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

