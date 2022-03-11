Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Down 78.3% in February

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the February 13th total of 206,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VRIG stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRIG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 527.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

