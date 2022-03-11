Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 11th (AGLE, AGS, AHT, AMRX, ARI, AVVIY, BVS, FR, SCL, WDO)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 11th:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$18.00.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$8.50.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has C$17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.50.

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

