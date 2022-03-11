Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 11th (AMOT, BCLI, COLL, DKL, DVN, EBIX, FOA, FTEK, FTHM, FXTGY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 11th:

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Foxtons Group plc is an estate agency which offer residential property sales and lettings services. It also offers mortgage advice and other related services. Foxtons Group plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

