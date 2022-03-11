Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 11th (ASBFY, ASBRF, BBAJF, CHX, CTRE, CVX, DOCU, DTE, GMTX, JRNGF)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 11th:

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Get Associated British Foods plc alerts:

Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF)

was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $169.00 price target on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $82.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $133.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $136.00.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. HC Wainwright currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an underperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Yamazaki Baking (OTC:YMZBY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.