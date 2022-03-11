Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Joint (JYNT)

Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/1/2022 – Joint was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

2/28/2022 – Joint was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2022 – Joint had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $128.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Joint had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $125.00 to $88.00.

2/25/2022 – Joint had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $100.00.

1/31/2022 – Joint was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

1/24/2022 – Joint had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $117.00 to $90.00.

NASDAQ JYNT traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $32.23. 215,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,316. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.53 million, a P/E ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

