Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Marqeta (MQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ):

3/10/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Marqeta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/10/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $19.00 to $13.00.

1/26/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $20.00.

1/18/2022 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Marqeta was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

1/12/2022 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

1/10/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MQ stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 37,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,241. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,711,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,175,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,645,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

