Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 11th (ABM, IFS, LEU, MKTW, PFGC, RACE, SYY, UI, USFD, WB)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 11th:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ABM Industries' shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period, partly due to earnings beat in the past four quarters. The company's comprehensive transformational initiative called 2020 Vision should help it attain long-term profitable growth through an industry-based go-to-market approach. Multi-year comprehensive strategic plan, ELEVATE is expected to significantly accelerate the company’s organic growth, improve its strategic and comprehensive positioning and reinforce profitability. ABM has a consistent track record of dividend payment. However, ABM Industries continues to grapple with a challenging labor environment. While the economy continues to create new jobs despite the low jobless rate, a tight labor market is compelling companies like ABM Industries to pay higher to attract and retain employees.”

Get ABM Industries Incorporated alerts:

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

was downgraded by analysts at Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

CL King started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC). They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $220.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic, including higher tariffs and shipping costs, are concerns for Ubiquiti. It is susceptible to macroeconomic challenges due to its diverse scale of operations. The company operates in an extremely price-competitive environment, which includes big telecom service providers. Larger customer bases alongwith significantly greater resources of competitors add to its woes. As a result, Ubiquiti needs to maintain competitive selling prices while enhancing its product offerings. Its offerings are subject to export control and economic sanctions laws in the United States and elsewhere, and failure to comply with these laws can adversely impact its reputation and financials. However, it benefits from healthy order trends, with an increase in direct sales through its web stores and growth in sales to distributors.”

CL King began coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD). CL King issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $27.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.