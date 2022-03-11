Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 11th (ADDYY, BAH, BOSSY, BZUN, CMPRF, DB, EHMEF, EXC, FQVTF, GOTU)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 11th:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $8.30 price target on the stock.

Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $43.00.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from a sell rating to an underperform rating.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $176.00 price target on the stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Expro International Group Holdings Ltd. is an oil and gas service company. Expro International Group Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Frank’s International N.V., is based in Reading, United Kingdom. “

