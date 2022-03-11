Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for eBay (EBAY)

eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/11/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $75.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $84.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $68.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $69.00. They now have an “inline” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $68.00.

2/24/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $73.00.

2/23/2022 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

2/22/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $68.00 to $64.00.

EBAY stock traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,216,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551,446. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.47. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get eBay Inc alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.