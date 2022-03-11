Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2022 – Palantir Technologies is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

2/23/2022 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

2/18/2022 – Palantir Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $9.00.

1/21/2022 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $18.00.

1/12/2022 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,129,543. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 5.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Get Palantir Technologies Inc alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.