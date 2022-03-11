Investment (LON:INV) Shares Up 0.3%

Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 306 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 306 ($4.01). 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 22,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($4.00).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 309.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 306.11. The company has a market cap of £14.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52.

Investment Company Profile (LON:INV)

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

