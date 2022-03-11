Investors Buy High Volume of TreeHouse Foods Call Options (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,973 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 969% compared to the average daily volume of 278 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,696 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 52,388 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 63,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 495,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,244. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -148.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

