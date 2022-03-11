Investors Buy Large Volume of Natural Resource Partners Put Options (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 8,071 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,555% compared to the average daily volume of 304 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,170,000 after purchasing an additional 86,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NRP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.96. 28,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $477.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.56. Natural Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 79.30%.

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

