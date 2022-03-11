Investors Buy Large Volume of Tanzanian Gold Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,264 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,183% compared to the typical volume of 143 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tanzanian Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tanzanian Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tanzanian Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanzanian Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.41. 29,900,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,088. Tanzanian Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $111.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Analysts expect that Tanzanian Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanzanian Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

