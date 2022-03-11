Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,039 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,728% compared to the typical volume of 221 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCOR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ:PCOR traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.25. 1,349,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.96.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $41,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $3,058,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,325 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,987.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,885,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,232,000 after buying an additional 1,145,584 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,034,000 after buying an additional 685,813 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

