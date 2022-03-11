Investors Purchase Large Volume of AxoGen Call Options (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 2,594 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,551% compared to the typical daily volume of 39 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXGN stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. 488,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,222. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $347.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.23.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

