Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 12,552 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,110% compared to the average volume of 391 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

CDK Global stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.84. 824,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,737. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 1,709.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,272,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,459,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,653,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 264.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,965,000 after purchasing an additional 954,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

