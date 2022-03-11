Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $44.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $48.50 to $44.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of INVH opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,359,468,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,813,000 after buying an additional 24,734,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 160.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,692 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,147 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

