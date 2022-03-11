iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.94

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 60112720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQ. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC dropped their target price on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,072,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 112,548 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 893,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 135,966 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in iQIYI by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,223,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 522,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.