Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 139,503 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

