Iridium Hits 24-Hour Volume of $730.00 (IRD)

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Iridium has a total market cap of $286,903.93 and approximately $730.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Iridium has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Iridium coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045910 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.82 or 0.06592761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,661.21 or 0.99765967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00041977 BTC.

Iridium’s total supply is 23,882,609 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Iridium is ird.cash

