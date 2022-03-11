Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) is HealthInvest Partners AB’s Largest Position

HealthInvest Partners AB raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals comprises 12.0% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. HealthInvest Partners AB owned approximately 0.45% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,327 shares of company stock worth $943,351. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 150,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,138. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 127.72% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

