iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Monument Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1,042.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,297 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after acquiring an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,862 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,418,000 after acquiring an additional 73,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,633,000 after acquiring an additional 512,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $84.17 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

