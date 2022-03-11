iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 577.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,142,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,517,000 after buying an additional 1,912,864 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 773,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after buying an additional 766,864 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,542,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,654,000 after buying an additional 556,594 shares during the period.

TLT opened at $134.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.14. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

